ValuEngine Upgrades Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Buy

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Curis by 155.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Curis by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Curis by 131.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

