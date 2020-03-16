ValuEngine Upgrades Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to Buy

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OXBDF has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

OXBDF opened at $6.16 on Friday. Oxford BioMedica has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

