Vangold Mining (CVE:VAN) Shares Down 20%

Vangold Mining Corp (CVE:VAN)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 131,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 184,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Vangold Mining (CVE:VAN)

Vangold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral assets. The company primarily focuses on gold and silver properties. It holds an interest in two mining claims located in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia, Canada; and interest in the Pinguico Project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 71 hectares located in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Vangold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vangold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.