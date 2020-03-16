Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 43,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $56.10 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

