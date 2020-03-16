Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.13 and a 12 month high of $95.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

