Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,250.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.96 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.