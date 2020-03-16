Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FAN. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Volution Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 223.33 ($2.94).

FAN opened at GBX 161 ($2.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $337.07 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55).

In related news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total value of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

