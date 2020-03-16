W. R. Grace & Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Shares of GRA opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $79.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,338,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 314,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

