Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.85

News articles about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a media sentiment score of -3.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Walt Disney’s score:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.50. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

