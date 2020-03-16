Westport Innovations (WPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westport Innovations (TSE:WPT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

WPT has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Westport Innovations from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Westport Innovations from C$14.80 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Westport Innovations from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.