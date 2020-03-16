Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

News stories about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have been trending very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of WIT opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.82.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

