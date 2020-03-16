Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 31,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1,810.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 604,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

