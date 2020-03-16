Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth $4,011,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,199,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 164,026 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIOT opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

