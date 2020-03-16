Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Brokerages expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will announce $400,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHAS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 192,072 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 124,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.