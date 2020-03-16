Zacks: Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Colony Credit Real Estate’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CLNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CLNC opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 528,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after purchasing an additional 350,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 160,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,515,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 141,292 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

