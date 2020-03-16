Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to Sell

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $1.58 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 194.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 63.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 82,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

