Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Mersana Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $262.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $9.57.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

