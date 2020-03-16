Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) to Hold

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE MBT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. Research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

