Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) to Buy

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

Shares of LCTX opened at $0.75 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.