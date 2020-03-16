Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282,082 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $383,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $97.80 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $93.94 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

