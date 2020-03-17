$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 195,749 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

