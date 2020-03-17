1,280 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after acquiring an additional 442,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Masimo by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after acquiring an additional 199,781 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 56,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.19. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $187.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $4,454,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,406,071.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,929 shares of company stock valued at $18,190,026. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.