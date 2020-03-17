165,000 Shares in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 476,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $774.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.90 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

