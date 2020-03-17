18,165 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 163,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $1,587,013.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,220.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $9,079,591. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.