31,256 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,811,000 after purchasing an additional 180,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $49,683,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in AGCO by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 156,948 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AGCO by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.