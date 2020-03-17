36,165 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Badger Meter by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $354,347.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

