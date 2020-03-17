45,021 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $577,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

