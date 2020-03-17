Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Fran Horowitz purchased 30,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $333,900.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $707.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 75,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 239,190 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

