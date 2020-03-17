Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARAY shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at $501,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARAY stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

