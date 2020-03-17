Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

