Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 12,549 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 144,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

