Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $311.29 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.09 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

