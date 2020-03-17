Advisor Group Inc. Buys 8,950 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 138,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 13.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

