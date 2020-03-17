Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 497,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 432,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 210,259 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 332,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16.

