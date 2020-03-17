Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 475,716 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 597,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 244,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

NYSE:SKX opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.88. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

