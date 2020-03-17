Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after acquiring an additional 366,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,858,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,925,000 after acquiring an additional 278,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,166,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,022,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,963,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,700,000 after acquiring an additional 552,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

NYSE WY opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

