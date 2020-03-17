Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 643,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after buying an additional 333,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.