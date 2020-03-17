Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.