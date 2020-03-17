Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 30,755 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after acquiring an additional 120,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. ValuEngine raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

