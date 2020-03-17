Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPLB opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $32.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.