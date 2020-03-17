Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 674.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

FRC stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

