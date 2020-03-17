Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,570 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETY. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the third quarter worth $174,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the third quarter worth $134,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the fourth quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

