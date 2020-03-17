Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,196 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

