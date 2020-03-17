Advisor Group Inc. Sells 45,280 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,280 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

