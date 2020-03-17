Advisor Group Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.69 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,035 shares of company stock worth $3,995,705. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.