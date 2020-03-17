Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

