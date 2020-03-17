AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Director John B. Morse, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AES opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of AES by 866.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,189,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,433,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,008,000 after purchasing an additional 908,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in AES by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 170,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 115,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

