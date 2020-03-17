Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,732,000 after purchasing an additional 317,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 137,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,245,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.51 per share, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

