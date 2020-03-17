Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 84,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

