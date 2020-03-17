Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) CEO Christopher J. Benjamin Buys 2,000 Shares

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $20,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $8,817.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALEX opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $21,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 902,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 368,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

